OGDEN — With the summer recreation season starting to heat up, the state transportation department is warning motorists that their trips into the Upper Ogden Valley, and out of it, will take some extra time this year.
"As the weather warms up and recreational opportunities open in the Ogden Valley, (we're warning) drivers of an expected increase in traffic and congestion in Ogden Canyon," Utah Department of Transportation Senior Communication Manager Zach Whitney said Wednesday.
Whitney said construction to replace the mid-canyon bridge in Ogden Canyon started earlier this year and the highway is now, as of this week, restricted to one lane with alternating traffic taking turns traveling through the work zone.
"Crews are monitoring traffic and are committed to making adjustments where needed," Whitney said. "But (we) advise drivers to give themselves extra travel time for their commute and recreational outings, or use alternate routes when possible."
Speed limits are reduced through the canyon, Whitney said, and drivers should use caution when traveling through work zones. Real-time traffic conditions can be found at udot.utah.gov/traffic or by downloading the UDOT Traffic app.
The canyon road provides an important link between the Upper Ogden Valley and greater Ogden metro area. The road is heavily used by those seeking outdoor recreational opportunities at places like Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, Pineview and Causey reservoirs and more.
Work on the Ogden Canyon Road, also known as State Route 39, is a continuation of a UDOT project that began two years ago. In spring 2019, UDOT began a bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon, set to completely replace one bridge and rebuild two others on the canyon road.
The state performed significant overhauls of bridges located near the mouth of the canyon and at the far east end, near Pineview Reservoir, in 2019. A third bridge, which is being worked on now near the old Gray Cliff Lodge restaurant, was also scheduled to be replaced, but an inspection of a house located about 30 feet away from the structure revealed that the home’s foundation could be damaged during construction activities.
Eventually, UDOT purchased the property and relocated the homeowner in order to demolish the house, delaying progress on the project significantly. The project was also delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues.
Whitney said the mid-canyon bridge will be replaced with an improved bridge that will last 75 years. Work will continue through the fall.