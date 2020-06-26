ROY — Anticipating major growth in the area, the Utah Department of Transportation is zeroing in on an increasingly busy road in Roy.
The agency has prepared an "Environmental Assessment" that will evaluate short- and long-term needs of 5600 South, between 3500 West and the Hill Air Force Base north gate and the Interstate 15 interchange. According to the assessment, UDOT wants to widen 5600 South to five lanes, reconfigure the interchange, widen the I-15 bridge over 5600 South, and build a bridge for the Denver & Rio Grande Rail Trail over 5600 South.
UDOT says the construction would improve safety and make the road less congested (accommodating projected traffic numbers through the year 2050) and enhance active transportation in the region. The assessment estimates that Roy's population will grow 15% over the next 30 years, climbing to about 42,000 by 2050.
The assessment says several intersections along 5600 South are already nearing failure, in terms of congestion. UDOT says that by 2050, most major intersections in the area — 3100 West, 2700 West, 2200 West, 1900 West, and Freeway Park Drive — would fail during the morning and evening peak commute times if improvements aren't made.
The project would result in 83 residential relocations and 28 tenant-occupied business relocations, according to the assessment. UDOT expects total right-of-way acquisitions to cost between $30 million and $36 million.
Zach Whitney, UDOT's Region One senior communications manager, said the state has scheduled hearings on the proposal, both online and in person, during which the public can learn details and submit input on the plan. An online meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. July 7. For more information, including the meeting URL and meeting access code, interested parties should go to the project website at www.udot.utah.gov/5600SouthEA.
An in-person hearing will be held from 5-8 p.m. July 8 at Roy Elementary School, 2888 W. 5600 South. Whitney said in order to ensure COVID-19 distancing practices are maintained, total attendees will be limited to 50 people per hour. People interested in attending the meeting should email 5600SouthEA@utah.gov, with a preferred start time of 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. Meeting slots will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis. Whitney said attendees should be in good health and masks are encouraged.
The EA is also available at the project website, where comments on the plan can be submitted through July 23. Hard copies are also available at several locations in Northern Utah. For more information, email 5600SouthEA@utah.gov.
Roy City officials have pushed the project for several years. Late last year, Mayor Robert Dandoy asked the Utah Transportation Commission to fast-track the project, citing concern over growth related to the Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missile program headquartered at Hill.
Last August, Northrop Grumman broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center, which will support Northrop’s work on the Department of Defense’s GBSD program. The center is located just south of the Hill Aerospace Museum, near Hill’s border with Roy.
The United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force is currently made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components but plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2030. According to the Congressional Research Service, the new program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. The total cost includes the acquisition of missiles, new command and control systems, and large-scale renovations of launch control centers.
Hill officials and members of Utah’s congressional delegation have said the program will bring as many as 2,500 jobs to the area and the program will eventually include six new buildings at Hill — over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities. The mayor said the jobs associated with the program will put immediate pressure on the 5600 South interchange.
Right now, the proposed project is in phase one of UDOT’s long-range plan, which means it could be built by 2030 but is not currently funded.