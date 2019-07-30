LAYTON — The state’s ongoing Northern Utah freeway reconstruction is having traffic reverberations off of the interstate around Davis County.
As work on the $169 million project ramps up, Layton’s Church Street bridge is now closed and will remain that way for up to 10 months, according to Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders.
In a weekly road construction report, Saunders said crews are preparing to demolish the bridge and build a new one. Motorists who would normally use Church Street will be detoured to Fort Lane and Gentile Street.
UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border. The project will expand the state’s Express Lanes system through four counties.
As part of the project, UDOT is replacing freeway bridges at Church Street and at 200 South in Clearfield. Bridges at Gentile Street in Layton, 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
After Church Street is reopened, Gentile Street will also be closed, for as many as 45 days.
Currently on I-15, crews are working on medians at 5600 South and 700 South, Saunders said. Drivers should expect lane shifts and nightly lane restrictions throughout the project limits on I-15.
Funded in 2017 after the Utah Legislature approved a $1 billion, four-year bond, the project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2020. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.
Carpoolers, buses, motorcycles, emergency vehicles and clean-fuel vehicles are allowed to travel in the lanes free of charge. The system also allows for solo drivers when space is open, but those motorists must pay a fee for usage. An electronic payment process charges solo drivers by using an algorithm that adjusts the price based on current traffic conditions. Costs are higher when I-15 is more congested.
During the 2018 legislative session, state lawmakers approved a measure that doubled the state’s Express Lane toll for single-occupancy drivers, bumping the maximum toll rate from $1 per segment to $2 per segment, or from about 10 cents to 20 cents per mile.