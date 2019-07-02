OGDEN — As expected, local traffic will be thick on July 4, but the transportation department says motorists should brace for snarls heading out of town as well.
The Utah Department of Transportation says drivers should plan for heavy local traffic along the Wasatch Front for Independence Day events like parades and community festivals. Main drags in cities like North Ogden, Kaysville, Clearfield and Plain City will be completely closed at various times throughout Independence Day.
UDOT says drivers heading to Provo for the Stadium of Fire or other Freedom Festival activities should exit at University Parkway (Exit 269) or University Avenue (Exit 263) rather than Provo Center Street.
Most UDOT projects will be halted during the holiday weekend, all lanes open to traffic to help reduce delays, said UDOT Public Information Officer Zach Whitney in a press release.
But existing lane restrictions and traffic shifts will remain in place where needed to protect work zones and ensure safety, Whitney said.
On Interstate 15 in Lehi, the southbound lanes will be split near State Route 92, with the speed limit reduced to 60 mph through Main Street. Drivers should be alert when traveling through the work zone and anticipate areas of rough or uneven pavement. Work is ongoing to widen I-15 and reconstruct the S.R. 92 and 2100 North interchanges.
I-70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction in Sevier County, just east of exit 7. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in the area.
Whitney said construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website at http://udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app.