OGDEN — As work to upgrade the 24th Street viaduct near Ogden's downtown continues, the Utah Department of Transportation will begin a connected project that will extend the life of the street all the way west to Interstate 15 and east to Washington Boulevard.
Zach Whitney, UDOT senior communication manager, said pavement resurfacing will begin this week on 24th Street from I-15 to A Avenue and then from Lincoln Avenue to Washington Boulevard. Whitney said the project will remove defects in the road's surface and will increase the life of the road by seven to 10 years. An extension of the ongoing 24th Street viaduct rehabilitation project, the resurfacing work is expected to be complete within 30 days, depending on conditions.
Whitney said work will be completed mostly at night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays. During those hours, traffic on the section of 24th Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction and regulated by on-site flaggers. Left turn lanes could also be restricted in the project area. Speed limits in work zones will be reduced and motorists should use caution while traveling through the area. Alternate routes should be taken when possible. Real-time traffic conditions can be found at udot.utah.gov/traffic or by downloading the UDOT Traffic app.
UDOT is currently working through an extensive upgrade of the viaduct from A Avenue to Lincoln Avenue, which will extend the life of the distinctive downtown bridge by more than 20 years. The state will also improve pedestrian access by converting the current metal staircase on the east side of the bridge to a ramp compliant with standards in the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has said the project is necessary and one that will ultimately improve the city on multiple fronts. Caldwell said the project will improve access to the city's West Ogden Trackline Economic Development Area, a city-initiated development that includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange. A mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including Enve Composites, the Selle Royal Company, Roosters Brewing Co. and Ogden’s Own Distillery.
The work is also a precursor of sorts for a larger project along the 24th Street corridor through West Ogden, namely a $96 million project to build a full I-15 interchange at 24th Street. As I-15 and 24th Street are presently configured, motorists can reach 24th Street only from northbound I-15, and they can access only the southbound side of the freeway from 24th Street. Motorists cannot enter northbound I-15 from 24th Street, nor can southbound I-15 motorists exit at 24th Street.