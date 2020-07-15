OGDEN — Ogden Canyon will be closed this week while crews work on a bridge and several sections of the roadway.
Zach Whitney, the Utah Department of Transportation's Region One senior communications coordinator, said State Route 39 through the canyon will be cut to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 7 a.m. Saturday, July 18. The lane restrictions will continue overnight on Saturday beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
Whitney said that during the closures, crews will be putting new concrete on the S.R. 39 bridge closest to Pineview Reservoir, near the east end of the canyon. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes in both directions while the lanes are restricted.
S.R. 39 through the canyon will also be completely closed from 6 a.m. to about 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, Whitney said, when crews will perform maintenance work on several sections of road along the Ogden River. Motorists should plan to take an alternate route during the closure, like the North Ogden Divide road, or S.R. 167, the Trappers Loop Highway.
Live traffic impacts can be seen at udottraffic.utah.gov. Whitney said construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
UDOT extended the nearly $6 million bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon into this year after a 2019 pre-construction inspection of a house located 30 feet from a bridge showed that the home’s foundation could be severely damaged from vibrations created during construction activities. The state was forced to purchase and demolish the 112-year-old home, which sat near the Gray Cliff Lodge.
The canyon road provides an important link between the Upper Ogden Valley and greater Ogden metro area. The road is heavily used by those seeking outdoor recreational opportunities at places like Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, Pineview and Causey reservoirs and more. According to UDOT traffic statistics, the road sees an average of about 9,000 vehicles every day.
UDOT says the bridge project is designed to improve safety in the canyon and prepare for additional, future improvements to the road.