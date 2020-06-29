LAYTON — Interstate 15 through Layton will see two more overnight closures as crews try to finish work on the freeway that was delayed due to weather.
Zach Whitney, the Utah Department of Transportation's Region One region communications manager, said northbound I-15 will close between the Layton Parkway and Hill Field Road to allow crews to complete demolition of the Gentile Street bridge as it runs over the freeway.
UDOT began the demolition project Friday and had originally planned to fully reopen the freeway by Monday morning, but Whitney said the work was extended due to weather and materials issues.
The section of freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and again at 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
During the work, southbound I-15 will also be reduced to one lane from Hill Field Road to Layton Parkway, Whitney said.
All northbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Layton Parkway, and then back onto the freeway via Main Street and Hill Field Road. Drivers should plan ahead for heavy delays, allow extra time to travel the detour route, and avoid the area if possible.
The reconstructed Gentile Street bridge over I-15 is scheduled to open in late August. This work is being done as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is extending the Express Lanes on I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road.