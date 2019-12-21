LAYTON — Hoping to lighten traffic during the holidays, the Utah Department of Transportation will suspend all work on its Interstate 15 Express Lanes project through Northern Utah.
UDOT Region One spokesman Vic Saunders said work on the project will pause from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.
When work on the $169 million Express Lanes project continues, Saunders said median work — which includes the construction of overhead signs, median barrier placement and retaining wall construction — will continue during both day- and nighttime hours. Bridge construction is ongoing at 5600 South in Roy, 650 North in Clearfield and at Church Street and 700 South in Layton.
As part of the project, UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border.
The project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.