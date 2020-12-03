CLEARFIELD — The state transportation department is warning motorists to steer clear of Interstate 15 and U.S. 89 this weekend, if at all possible.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason said drivers should plan for heavy delays on northbound I-15 near Clearfield this Sunday. The freeway there will be reduced to one lane between 650 North in Clearfield and Riverdale Road, Gleason said, while crews work to remove the northbound lane split system.
One lane will close on northbound I-15 beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, with both lanes closed from 2 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Gleason said the lane split system has been in place to allow work on the ongoing I-15 Express Lanes widening project to take place inside the freeway median. Gleason said with winter nearing, the system is being removed to make way for snow removal operations.
Meanwhile, a few miles to the southeast, Gleason said drivers should expect lane restrictions on U.S. 89 beginning Friday night. The highway will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Mutton Hollow Road in Kaysville and Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Gleason said motorists should use Oak Hills Drive or Main Street as alternates.
While the lane restrictions are in place, crews will be reconnecting U.S. 89 to 200 North and Mountain Road. To accommodate the work, the west end of the U.S. 89 intersection at 200 North will be closed from at 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday. Then, the eastern section of the intersection at Mountain Road will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Sunday night to 5 a.m. Monday. Gleason said motorists can use the east frontage road as an alternate and access U.S. 89 through Crestwood Road or Green Road.
The two projects, valued at a combined $665 million, are among the state's largest and most significant ongoing road projects, Gleason said. The Express Lanes project includes widening I-15 and extending the Express Lanes system from the Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. The state says the project will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and provide a smoother ride for drivers. Gleason said construction on the project is scheduled to be complete by fall 2021.
Work on U.S. 89 through Davis County is the largest active highway project in the state, according to a UDOT press release. By the time the project is finished in 2023, the state will have spent four years on the project. U.S. 89 will be rebuilt and widened to six lanes from Main Street in Farmington to S.R. 193 in Layton. Four new interchanges at 200 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive will also be built as part of the project. Gordon Avenue will be extended approximately 3 miles east, connecting to the highway, and the state will add two new bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road.