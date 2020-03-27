TREMONTON — Traffic on Interstate 15 near Tremonton figures to be slow going beginning Monday, March 30.
The Utah Department of Transportation will reduce the freeway to one lane in each direction from the Bear River bridge to the I-15/I-84 junction for several months, as crews continue work on a bridge maintenance project scheduled to last through the fall.
In a press release, UDOT Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said freeway lanes will close in both directions in the area while crews work on northbound bridges, with all traffic being shifted to the southbound side of the interstate until June. Once work on the north side bridges is finished, traffic will be moved back to the northbound side of the freeway until October, when the southbound bridges are scheduled to be finished.
Whitney said lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week to allow crews to safely conduct the work. Construction on the project is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Crews are using hydro-demolition to remove and replace the top few inches of the pavement on nine bridges, according to Whitney. The demolition method involves high-pressure water jets blasting away existing concrete, while leaving much of the pavement and reinforcing steel intact.
Questions or concerns about the work can be directed to the project team by calling 888-777-3250 or sending an email to adeslis@utah.gov.