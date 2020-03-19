LAYTON — Interstate 15 will be closed in northern Davis County this weekend as the transportation department resumes work on a massive reconstruction of the freeway.
According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, I-15 will be closed in Layton for three consecutive nights, beginning Friday, March 20. The freeway will be closed between the Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive while crews place beams over I-15 for the new Church Street bridge.
Closures will take place during the following hours:
- 10 p.m. March 20 to 8 a.m March 21.
- 10 p.m. March 21 to 9 a.m. March 22.
- 9 p.m. March 22 to 5 a.m. March 23.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said during the closures, all southbound drivers will be detoured off of I-15 at Antelope Drive, and northbound drivers will be detoured at Layton Parkway. The motorists will then be directed to Main Street in Layton and back onto I-15 from there.
Gleason said drivers should plan ahead for heavy delays or avoid the area if possible.
The Church Street bridge is being built as part of UDOT’s I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project; it's scheduled to open in May. The $175 million project is extending the Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road, which will improve traffic flow and reduce delays along I-15, according to the UDOT release.
As part of the project, the I-15 bridge over 200 South in Clearfield will also be rebuilt, the interchanges at 5600 South in Roy and at Riverdale Road will be redesigned, and concrete panels on the freeway from Hill Field Road to I-84 will be replaced. Five other bridges over the freeway will be widened, and new ramp meters will be installed at four locations.
Work on the project began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States. The system is currently made of seven segments from Spanish Fork to Layton and allows carpoolers, buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles to use a dedicated lane on the left side of I-15. Solo drivers can drive in the lane for a fee if space is available.
Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit www.udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.