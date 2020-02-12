HOOPER — The Utah Department of Transportation has a plan to fix a dangerous intersection in western Weber County.
During a recent Utah Transportation Commission meeting, UDOT Region One Director Lisa Wilson said sometime this year the state will complete a $4 million reconstruction of the 5100 West 5500 South intersection in Hooper.
Since January 2010 there have been 23 crashes at the intersection, including a fatality, which occurred in February 2011. According to UDOT statistics, 12 of the wrecks were “angle” crashes, where two vehicles impact each other at an angle, like when the front of one car impacts the side of another.
Wilson, who called the angle crashes “severe” said there have been concerns about sight distances and the ability to clearly see oncoming traffic. According to UDOT documents, the intersection has a narrow bridge and utilities that limit the turning radius and sight distances. Spring vegetation can also cause sight problems, Wilson said.
But Wilson said the upcoming project will address all of those concerns.
“It’s super narrow, there are sight distance issues,” Wilson told the commission. “This community is really tight knit, so this intersection is a topic of conversation often. It scares them. And there is a ton of development in this area, so traffic is increasing as well.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hooper’s population in 2018 was just under 9,000 — a 24% increase from the 7,218 residents the city had in 2010.
The project will add an improved box culvert, right- and left-hand turn lanes and other safety features.
Wilson said construction on the project is scheduled to begin soon, and should be finished by early summer.