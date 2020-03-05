FARMINGTON — After being tied up by a lawsuit and a major design change, mainline construction of U.S. Highway 89 is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said the pending reconstruction of U.S. 89 through northern Davis County and into southern Weber County will begin at the end of this month, or at the latest, the beginning of April.
Construction is expected to last until 2023.
UDOT will widen the increasingly congested highway from four lanes to six, with signalized cross-street intersections eliminated and new interchanges added at 200 North in Kaysville, 400 North in Fruit Heights and at Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton. The state will also build two overpasses, crossing over Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville. The plan also includes new side roads, pedestrian bridges, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements.
Utility relocations have been ongoing in advance of the main U.S. 89 project in order to streamline construction. There are 35 different utility owners on or next to the highway and the project team will relocate over 150 miles of utilities ahead of regular roadway construction.
UDOT says the nearly 100-year-old highway is currently operating at failing conditions and by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%.
Safety is also a factor in the reconstruction, as the number of crashes on the road rise with congestion. The state’s environmental study says heavy traffic and signalized intersections cause sudden speed changes, making dangerous conditions for vehicles entering the road from cross-streets, especially for those making left-hand turns.
Last year, the transportation department announced that the rebuilt highway would pass under nearby cross streets instead of over them. The change in design came after public feedback the state received during the project’s State Environmental Study and from input from the project’s design builder, Oak Hills Constructors.
The reconstruction of U.S. 89 was initially scheduled to start in 2019, but was delayed in part by a lawsuit. In April 2018, a grassroots group called “Residents’ Voices United on 89” filed the suit in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, asking the court to rule UDOT’s State Environmental Study on the project invalid and thereby halting construction on the project until another environmental review, conducted under National Environmental Policy Act requirements.