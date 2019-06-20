OGDEN — They’re keeping an eye on it, but transportation department officials say they’ve remedied the problem that was causing commuters to feel a jolt while crossing the railroad track on 12th Street.
Earlier this week, crews from the Utah Department of Transportation and Union Pacific fixed a gap between the roadway surface and the railroad that was causing drivers to bottom out as they crossed over it. UDOT Region One spokesman said his department received calls from drivers complaining of bent rims, flat tires and other minor issues with their vehicles after passing over the gnarled piece of road.
Saunders said the transportation department notified Union Pacific upon learning of the problem, but because the gap was in, or at least very near the Union Pacific right-of-way, there was a discrepancy over which entity was responsible for a fix. The two organizations reached an agreement for the repairs last week and the work was completed by Wednesday morning.
One of Ogden’s main commercial corridors, 12th Street is among Weber County’s busiest east-west roads. Motorists use the road to access I-15, the Ogden Canyon and recreation opportunities in the Upper Ogden Valley. The road is also the main entry point into the Business Depot Ogden, a business park with more than 6,000 employees.
According to traffic statistics from UDOT, an average of 23,000 vehicles traveled through the 12th Street and Washington Boulevard intersection daily in 2016. More than 35,000 vehicles passed through the 12th Street and Wall Avenue intersection daily, with 31,000 cars driving near the Interstate 15 on-ramp every day.