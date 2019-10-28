U.S. 89 Harrison
The Utah Department of Transportation is finishing an upgrade to the northbound transition from U.S. 89 to Harrison Boulevard in South Ogden, shown here on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. A second free right-turn lane was added to ease congestion at the spot.

 By TIM VANDENACK, Standard-Examiner

SOUTH OGDEN — Northbound motorists on U.S. Highway 89 now have an easier time of it as they transition onto Harrison Boulevard northward through South Ogden.

A Utah Department of Transportation upgrade where the roadways meet is largely complete, with only minor “punch list” items left to complete through the end of October, according to UDOT spokesman Vic Saunders.

U.S. 89 Harrison Boulvard

This map shows the sections of U.S. 89 and Harrison Boulevard in South Ogden, in green, that were the focus of a Utah Department of Transportation upgrade. A new travel lane was added for northbound U.S. 89 motorists transitioning onto Harrison Boulevard. U.S. 89 is the diagonal road in the map while Harrison Boulevard is the north-south roadway.

Per the $2.3 million upgrade, started in early August, a second right-turn movement lane for northbound U.S. 89 motorists was added where the highway intersects Harrison Boulevard. A new northbound travel lane was also added to Harrison Boulevard immediately north of the transition from U.S. 89 to accommodate the new turn lane.

Saunders said growing congestion where the busy roadways meet led to the upgrade. He said UDOT had to acquire minimal right-of-way for the improvement because of “inherent capacity” that already existed in the corridor.

The turn onto Harrison Boulevard for northbound U.S. 89 motorists is termed a “free right-turn movement” by UDOT since travelers may make the transition on a curve, without having to stop.

