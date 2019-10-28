SOUTH OGDEN — Northbound motorists on U.S. Highway 89 now have an easier time of it as they transition onto Harrison Boulevard northward through South Ogden.
A Utah Department of Transportation upgrade where the roadways meet is largely complete, with only minor “punch list” items left to complete through the end of October, according to UDOT spokesman Vic Saunders.
Per the $2.3 million upgrade, started in early August, a second right-turn movement lane for northbound U.S. 89 motorists was added where the highway intersects Harrison Boulevard. A new northbound travel lane was also added to Harrison Boulevard immediately north of the transition from U.S. 89 to accommodate the new turn lane.
Saunders said growing congestion where the busy roadways meet led to the upgrade. He said UDOT had to acquire minimal right-of-way for the improvement because of “inherent capacity” that already existed in the corridor.
The turn onto Harrison Boulevard for northbound U.S. 89 motorists is termed a “free right-turn movement” by UDOT since travelers may make the transition on a curve, without having to stop.