FARMINGTON — Police have identified the two people killed after a head-on crash on Legacy Parkway in Davis County.
Utah Highway Patrol officials identified the deceased as Gissell Enciso, a 19-year-old West Valley City woman, and Destry Hone, a 38-year-old Spanish Fork man.
Police were called to the scene of the crash near mile marker 11 on Legacy Parkway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol.
A white Toyota Camry was traveling north when it entered the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway and hit a Nissan Sentra head-on.
Hone was sitting in the backseat of the Toyota during the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Enciso was in the front passenger seat of the Nissan when the cars collided, and she, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital in extremely critical condition, while the driver and a second passenger in the Toyota were taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden with non-life-threatening injuries, UHP Sgt. Lawrence Hopper told the Standard-Examiner on Saturday.
Legacy Parkway was shut down for several hours following the crash, and was later reopened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.