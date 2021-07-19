WILLARD — The Utah Transit Authority continues to buy property in Box Elder County, hoping to preserve land that will be necessary for a major northward expansion of the FrontRunner commuter rail.
Last week, UTA's Board of Trustees approved the agency's plan to purchase a nearly 3-mile section of old rail corridor that runs adjacent to the Willard Bay Reservoir in Box Elder County. Paul Drake, UTA's director of real estate and transit oriented development, said the Utah Department of Transportation has owned the property but is agreeing to sell it to UTA for $2.75 million.
The land in question was part of the old Utah-Idaho Central Railroad corridor, but Spencer Burgoyne, UTA's manager of property administration, said the rail has long been removed.
An expansion of the commuter rail into Box Elder County has been in the planning stages since even before the first section of FrontRunner was finished in 2008, through Davis and Weber counties. Drake said the land UTA is acquiring, much like previous corridor preservation efforts, is essential for the agency to own now because there is the potential of increased future land costs and the possibility of new developments that could conflict with the future expansion project.
"It's critical," Drake said of the deal.
UTA completed the Brigham City Transit Corridor Study in 2007, which explored options for a transit link between Ogden and Brigham City. The effort concluded that commuter rail would be the best way to connect Weber and Box Elder counties, and soon after the corridor study was finished, Box Elder passed a sales tax plan that would directly support the expansion of FrontRunner through the county.
When FrontRunner service between Ogden and Salt Lake City began in 2008, it included stops near the Weber/Box Elder county line in Pleasant View. UTA owns exclusive track for FrontRunner everywhere south of 12th street in Ogden, all the way into Utah County. When the Pleasant View service was running, FrontRunner was operating on a shared track with Union Pacific. But the federal Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008 required that all shared rail providers implement safety systems that would have required a significant investment in equipment from UTA. As a result, the agency ultimately suspended service to Pleasant View, planning to purchase the right-of-way and build a track separate from Union Pacific.
The 2019-2050 Wasatch Front Regional Council Regional Transportation Plan calls for the continued preservation of corridor between Ogden and Brigham City for future transit service. Though there’s no hard timeline for when it will come, the service would restore the Pleasant View station and add additional stations at Business Depot Ogden, in Willard and in Brigham City. The expansion would involve nearly 20 miles of new mainline track.
UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook, who represents Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties, said the Box Elder County Commission has been supportive of UTA's effort to preserve right-of-way through the county.