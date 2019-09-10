CLINTON — Officials say one woman is dead after a FrontRunner train collided with her vehicle Tuesday morning in Clinton.
According to Utah Transit Authority spokesperson Carl Arky, a northbound train hit a vehicle just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near 500 W. 2300 North in Clinton between FrontRunner stops in Clearfield and Roy.
The sole passenger of the vehicle was a woman whose identity and age were not known as of Tuesday morning. Arky said the woman was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arky said that the gate arms and safety equipment near the train tracks were functioning properly. However, he said, according to a video of the incident, the car briefly stopped at the gate arms before driving around them. The car then came to a stop on the tracks for roughly 15 seconds before the train struck the vehicle, Arky said.
It was not immediately clear if the car was experiencing some sort of issue that prevented it from moving, but if that was the case, Arky said that anyone in that position should exit the car as soon as possible.
"If that happens, just get out of the car," Arky said. "Cars are replaceable."
The crash caused delays for commuters using the train, and a bus bridge between the Clearfield and Roy stops were needed for several hours while investigators examined the scene.
At 9:18 a.m., UTA tweeted that the bus bridge had been lifted and trains were going as usual through the area of the incident. Trains should now be on schedule throughout the day.