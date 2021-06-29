OGDEN — The Utah Transit Authority has extended a program that aims to boost Utah COVID-19 vaccination rates.
In March, the UTA Board of Trustees approved a plan that provided free fares for all Utahns traveling to or from COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The agency announced last week it would extend the program through Sept. 30. The initiative was originally scheduled to end Wednesday.
According to a UTA news release, the program is valid on all transit modes, including TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line, bus, ski bus, paratransit and UTA’s On Demand service. UTA officials say they want the program to run long enough to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get it. Vaccine eligibility in Utah is now open to all citizens age 12 and above.
To get the free fare, riders with vaccination appointments must show their appointment confirmation as proof of fare when they board. The confirmation can be printed or shown on a mobile device, including emails or a text confirmation. UTA will also accept the vaccination card with the appointment date as proof of fare. The free fare is valid on the date of the appointment shown on the confirmation. Paratransit riders can schedule rides for vaccine appointments as usual by calling 801-287-7433, but should mention they are traveling to a scheduled appointment and must show their confirmation.
UTA estimated that the first four months of the program could cost up $750,000, which stems from fare losses. UTA officials say the agency’s current system has the capacity for the program and the plan hasn't required any additional service.
According to the Utah Department of Health, just under 1.6 million Utahns have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is roughly half of the state's current population. UTA officials say the program is helping to ease certain logistical challenges associated with some vaccination sites, including parking and mobility, and will help increase local vaccination rates.
"UTA will be part of getting people vaccinated as we serve the community by getting people to their appointments," UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook said in a statement.
As COVID-19 cases have dropped across the state from late 2020 and early 2021 peaks, UTA has resumed front-door boarding on its buses, lifted passenger load restrictions and removed the sectioned-off areas behind the operator cabins on TRAX and FrontRunner.
The agency says it will continue to clean and disinfect vehicles, stations and facilities on a daily basis. Masks are still required on UTA services, the news release says, following Centers For Disease Control and Prevention protocols for safety.