OGDEN — For the Utah Transit Authority, much of 2021 will be focused on rebounding from the negative impacts brought on by COVID-19.
The agency saw ridership (and revenue) fall dramatically during the pandemic as social distancing measures kept people from using transit as much as they normally would. And part of UTA's pandemic recalibration in the new year involves the transit agency zeroing in on some significant service changes planned for the near future, including several developments slated for Northern Utah.
UTA is currently working through its "Five Year Service Plan" — an ambitious objective designed to achieve three overarching goals post pandemic: fine-tune transit service to align it with projected future revenue, increase overall ridership and increase consumer confidence in transit.
"It's really more of a vision," Laura Hanson, UTA director of planning, said of the plan during a recent UTA board meeting. "It's a map of where we think we might be in five years. ... This is a guide of where we want to go."
A detailed draft of the plan is available at www.rideuta.com, and during 2021, the agency will further scrutinize the measure and seek community input on it. As noted, UTA is currently working to stabilize its funding and labor resources as it continues to recover from the pandemic, so right now, the agency doesn't plan on implementing any major service changes in 2021, but will instead work toward a 2022 implementation goal.
"We're being very cautious," Hanson said. "The worst thing possible would be to put service on the ground and realize we didn't have the ability to keep it going."
While the plan is subject to change, right now it includes some significant updates for Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties.
According to the draft plan, UTA wants to add new, 15-minute bus service between Farmington and Ogden; add new bus service between the Ogden and Pleasant View FrontRunner stations; improve local bus connections in Ogden, South Ogden and Washington Terrace; improve connections to the Roy FrontRunner Station and reduce transfer times there; build a new transit hub at Weber State University; and continue purchasing right-of-way for the northward expansion of FrontRunner into Box Elder County.
The plan also includes the continuation of work that will begin this year on the Ogden bus rapid transit system that will run between Junction City's downtown, WSU and McKay-Dee Hospital. UTA also includes more loosely defined ideas for Northern Utah in the plan, like considering new, innovative transit options in Weber and Davis counties that will provide better all-day coverage and replace routes with few riders.
The agency intends to update the plan to reflect changes in local land use patterns, demographics, new technologies, and agency financial and labor resources.
"We plan to get into a regular rhythm, once we've adopted this plan, of really updating the ... plan for one year and then the next year really focusing on small area studies," Hanson said. "Digging into areas where we have questions. The outcomes of these small area studies will roll into the next update of the plan."
UTA is currently accepting comments on the draft of the plan, which can be submitted at www.rideuta.com. Hanson said the first iteration of the plan will likely be finalized in the spring.
UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook, who represents the northern portion of UTA's service area, said as the plan evolves, the agency will seek more involvement and investment from "smaller and up-and-coming communities" to integrate service and make it more interconnected across the region.
"I think that will be really valuable moving forward," she said.