OGDEN — As construction continues to ramp up on the Utah Transit Authority's bus rapid transit project in Ogden, the agency is vetting contractors to complete a related undertaking that will result in a major expansion of its facility just northwest of the city's downtown.
UTA is currently soliciting bids for an overhaul of it's Mount Ogden Business Unit, located at about 17th Street on Wall Avenue. Todd Mills, UTA's director of supply chain, said the expansion is necessary to accommodate the $120 million Ogden BRT project, which is being constructed now.
The BRT will feature a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital. The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington to 25th Street, turn east along 25th to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center. McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
Individual BRT stations will be located at the transit center, The Junction and several other spots downtown, along 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard, Ogden High School, WSU, the Dee Events Center and the hospital. New development is expected to take place at locations throughout the route. Stops at stations will be every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and about every 15-30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays. All fares on the system will be free for the first three years of operation.
As a result of the endeavor, Mills said the Mount Ogden facility will need to be expanded to handle an additional 11 buses and have infrastructure added to charge the new electric buses that will run along the BRT route. He said the project is scheduled to include four new maintenance bays at an existing maintenance building, five new electric bus chargers, an overhead crane and two bus lifts. A final cost for the project hasn't yet been determined, but Mills said the project would be paid for as a part of the BRT's $120 million project budget — 65% of which is funded by the Federal Transit Administration Small Starts Grant.
Mills said UTA will put out a "Request for Proposal" for the work, and potential contractors will be evaluated on technical criteria and their estimated costs for completing the work.
"This is obviously a very critical part to (the project)," UTA Board of Trustees Chair Carlton Christensen said during a June 23 UTA board meeting.
An Ogden/WSU transit study began in November 2004, which initially involved a streetcar system. That option, which would have required much more infrastructure than the BRT, was ultimately determined to be too expensive. When the BRT iteration was solidified as the final solution, a team of local entities got to work to acquire the massive funding that would be needed to pull the project off.
In May of last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would contribute the matching dollars with the Small Starts grant. A prerequisite local funding match for the project was finalized in August 2018 when Weber County agreed to contribute $5 million to the project and UTA committed $7 million from its Proposition 1 quarter-cent sales tax reserve.
The Weber Area Council of Governments had previously approved $2.5 million for the project, with the Wasatch Front Regional Council and UTA committing $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively. Those contributions, along with certain right-of-way donations from Ogden City, made the project eligible for the FTA grant.