OGDEN — The Utah Transit Authority is looking to tweak its plan for transit-oriented development in Ogden so it meshes with the city's vision for the downtown area.
UTA is working on changes to its "Ogden Onboard" plan so it fits better with a sweeping city initiative that was adopted by the Ogden City Council earlier this year called "Make Ogden." In a sense, the plans are similar. Ogden Onboard guides development at future transit station locations through the city, while Make Ogden lays down a development vision for the city's Central Business District.
Ogden Onboard was adopted by UTA in 2019. The measure deals heavily with the agency's $120 million bus rapid transit project, which is being constructed in Ogden now. The BRT will feature a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital. The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center. McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
Individual BRT stations will be located at the transit center, The Junction, several other spots downtown, along 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard, Ogden High School, WSU, the Dee Events Center and the hospital. New development is expected to take place at locations throughout the route.
But after UTA's Ogden Onboard plan was finished, the city amped up work on Make Ogden. The long-range master plan will guide development downtown for decades to come.
The plan includes guidelines for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation — all within Ogden’s Central Business District, which stretches from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues. Make Ogden calls for nearly 5,000 new housing units, 7,000 new jobs, 1,000 new hotel rooms and 4,500 new parking stalls — benchmarks that would be implemented incrementally in four different phases through 2045.
"(Make Ogden) provided quite a lot of detail for the entire downtown area," said Jordan Swain, UTA's Transit Oriented Development project manager. "But some of the details ... didn't necessarily correspond with the recommendations that came out of Ogden Onboard."
Swain said Ogden's Union Station is a central driver in the effort to align the two plans.
The nearly 100-year-old train depot is a major factor in the Make Ogden initiative, envisioned to be part of a large, westward expansion of the city's downtown sector. Upgrades to the station spelled out in the plan include a new museum building and train hall, a new parking structure and a transit plaza that connects to the nearby FrontRunner station.
Swain said UTA is looking to potentially relocate the FrontRunner platform south of where it is now, so it's adjacent to the main Union Station building and more central to planned future development there.
"We still have yet to figure out how that will work and if it's feasible," Swain said. "It's not a conclusion, it's just a possibility."
The city eventually wants to redevelop the Union Station and much of the land surrounding it, from 22nd Street to 27th Street on Wall Avenue. The project could include large, public open spaces, museums, art galleries, high-density housing, retail space, meeting and event space, and administrative offices.
"It's good that Ogden City is trying to maximize (the land) they have," said Beth Holbrook, a member of the UTA board of trustees. "Because once you go forward with this, you're committed."
Among other things, Swain said the Ogden Onboard amendment also includes consolidated parking to free up land for development. He said potential changes will not impact the route of the BRT.
Funding for the relocation of the Frontrunner Station would likely come from state sources, according to UTA documents. The documents also say several steps, like requisite zoning changes, finding a development partner and more, will need to be completed before the proposed plan is implemented.