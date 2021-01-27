FARMINGTON — While inching ever closer to construction on a $100 million bus rapid transit system in Ogden, the Utah Transit Authority also continues to move on a BRT plan for Davis County and is now looking for public input on the developing project.
The transit agency has unveiled three different options for a transit service that connects Davis County to Salt Lake County, potentially running from Farmington all the way into downtown Salt Lake City, possibly as far as the University of Utah.
The option preferred by UTA involves a BRT that would include 2 miles of dedicated lanes on U.S. 89 and Main Street in Davis County, new transit stations, high frequency service and transit priority at traffic signals along the route. Another, more expensive option, is essentially the same except that it would involve 3.5 miles of dedicated lanes on U.S. 89, Main Street and Beck Street. A third, and least expensive, option involves an enhanced bus system, which would include no dedicated lanes and only minor improvements to area transit stations.
The agency details the options, along with ideas for exactly where routes should traverse and terminate, on a new website. Found at rideuta.com/davis-slc-survey, the site also includes a survey seeking to gather public opinion about the options on the table.
A project to improve transit service between southern Davis County and Salt Lake County has existed on the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s long-range transportation plan for several years, though previously as a different iteration than the plan that’s being discussed by UTA now.
In 2014, the transit agency studied a project that would connect the two counties from the Woods Cross FrontRunner station, but the plan never materialized.
During a recent UTA Board meeting, trustee Beth Holbrook said the current project is bigger than the 2014 version, mostly because officials have determined routing the BRT system into Farmington is essential.
As the county seat of Davis County, Farmington is one of the busiest areas for commuters in the state. Interstate 15, U.S. 89, Legacy Parkway and the soon-to-be-built West Davis Corridor all converge near Park Lane in the city. That same area houses the massive Station Park retail center and will eventually feature a 250-acre business park.
Mary DeLoretto, director of capitol projects for the Utah Transit Authority, said the agency is applying for a WFRC grant that would help fund the majority of design work for the project. According to UTA board documents, the Davis BRT project would total $16.9 million.
Major construction on Ogden’s $100 million BRT project is scheduled to begin this spring. The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington to 25th Street, turn east along 25th to Harrison Boulevard, then south to Weber State University and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center. McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.