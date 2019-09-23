Utah Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash late Monday night in Weber County.
According to a UHP tweet, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a single vehicle sometime after 9 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 349 near Farr West.
The male driver of the vehicle involved, the sole occupant of the car, "succumbed to his injuries following the crash," the UHP said.
The crash closed two lanes for approximately an hour while officials responded.
This breaking story will be updated at a later time with more details.