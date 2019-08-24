OGDEN — Lane restrictions and some delays can be expected in Ogden Canyon in September and October as a culinary water vaults are installed along the highway.
The vault installations will begin Sept. 3 from the mouth of the canyon along State Route 39 to Pineview Dam, according to a press release from Ogden City. Drivers should expect shoulder work and large construction equipment along the route, as well as roadway excavation and lane restrictions throughout the length of the project.
There will be minimal delays during daytime hours, but drivers at night should expect delays and use an alternate route during time sensitive travel.
One lane traffic with flaggers will occur from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to noon Wednesday, Sept. 4, and on 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to noon Friday, Sept. 6.
There will be a full canyon closure from 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Traffic will be detoured during the closure.
All times are weather-dependent and subject to change. Notice of closures will be provided via electronic message boards on S.R. 39.
For more information about the project, contact the project team at 385-266-3635.