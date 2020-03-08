SALT LAKE CITY — Count train engineers and conductors as passionate supporters of legislation that may help lead to construction of overpasses at heavily traveled and potentially dangerous rail crossings in Utah.
Jay Seegmiller, a retired conductor, told a legislative committee recently that in the past 10 years there have been 138 train-vehicle collisions in Utah, including 30 fatalities and 46 injuries. Eighteen pedestrian rail trespassers have been killed and 16 have been injured, he said.
"It's horrible for the families, but a lot of those times the workers on the railroad are not really thought about," Seegmiller said. "This is horrifying for us. You're there watching it happen and there’s nothing you can do, and you’re usually the first one to render assistance."
Seegmiller, 44-year rail veteran, testified in favor of House Bill 356, which sets up a state fund to pay for overpass construction and other rail crossing improvements. The bill pays for the program by eliminating railroads' state fuel tax exemption.
Daniel Brewer, a locomotive engineer who often runs trains on the tracks that go through Brigham City and Ogden, said crossing safety "is of utmost concern" for rail workers.
"Having an accident with a pedestrian or car is one of our worst nightmares," Brewer said. "It stays with us, causes PTSD and horrible problems."
Rail workers, he said, "are absolutely in favor of this bill. Anything that we can do to improve grade crossing safety is a very impotent thing."
The Federal Railroad Administration says car and pedestrian crashes can cause rail workers severe emotional and psychological distress, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Acute Stress Disorder.
Engineers and conductors are the most commonly affected, according to an FRA document describing regulations that require railroads to support and treat workers affected by critical incidents.
Nationwide, about 2,000 highway-rail grade crossing crashes occur, including 600 fatalities and 1,400 injuries, the FRA says.
HB 356 is now before the Senate for final legislative approval.