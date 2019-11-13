EDEN — A key road through Eden will be the focus of a study to pinpoint possible measures to address concerns about speeding at two curves in the area.
Weber County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with A-Trans Engineering of Salt Lake City to carry out the study where 1900 North curves into 5500 East and the spot further north where 2500 West curves into 5500 East.
Speeding motorists are a regular concern among locals living around the Upper Ogden Valley location, according to the A-Trans proposal to Weber County. The speed limit through the zone is 40 mph, with warning signs recommending speeds variously of 25 mph and 15 mph through the area.
If the study determines the speed limit can’t be reduced, per state guidelines, A-Trans will investigate other possible traffic-calming measures to keep speeding in check.
“Typically, mitigation would consider approach warning feedback signs, possibly transverse rumble strips but nothing like speed humps, chicanes, etc.,” reads the A-Trans proposal.
A-Trans will also investigate whether additional traffic control measures are needed at the Eastwood Drive and Skyline Drive intersection in South Ogden. As is, stop signs are in place along Skyline Drive at the crossing.
The intersection gets heavy use from students traveling to the Weber State University campus in Ogden. A-Trans will study whether a four-way stop, some sort of traffic signal or a roundabout is merited at the location.
The study at the locations will cost the county $2,800.