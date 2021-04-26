FARMINGTON — As work continues to ramp up on the state's extensive West Davis Corridor project, a portion of one of Northern Utah's most popular trails will be closed for a year.
According to an email from the Utah Department of Transportation's WDC project team, the Legacy Parkway Trail between Glovers Lane and 1250 West in Farmington will be closed as soon as Friday to accommodate work associated with the $750 million WDC project. UDOT says the section of trail will be detoured to Glovers Lane and then the Denver and Rio Grand Trail that runs parallel to 800 West. The trail will remain closed for approximately the next year, UDOT says.
The paved Legacy Trail is typically open to walkers and bikers, extending the entire 14 miles of the parkway. It includes a viewing area for the 2,100-acre nature preserve at 2100 W. 500 South in Woods Cross. The preserve features bare mudflats, seasonal wet meadows, marshes and several open water channels. It links the the Great Salt Lake ecosystem to the Wasatch Mountains.
The West Davis project, which is essentially the northward extension of the Legacy Parkway, involves a four-lane divided highway that will be built through western Davis County between the Interstate 15 and Legacy Parkway junction at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending north to the future extension of State Route 193 in West Point.
Grade-separated interchanges will be built at the Legacy/I-15 junction and 950 North in Farmington, at 200 North in Kaysville, 2700 West in Layton, and at 2000 West and Antelope Drive in Syracuse. The new alternative to I-15 also will include over 10 miles of new trail and trail connections to create a consolidated trail system connecting Emigration Trail to the Legacy Parkway Trail.
West Davis Project Manager Rex Harris previously told the Standard-Examiner that impacts to the traveling public will mostly be confined to cross streets en route to various western Davis County construction sites, but he noted there eventually will be some impact on I-15 where the highway connects to it. Harris said the hauling work involving the heavy trucks will begin at the southern end of the project area in Farmington, progressively moving to the north.
Right now, that hauling work is taking place during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, along designated haul routes on Park Lane, Glovers Lane, 1525 West, 650 West, 200 North, Gentile Street, 2700 South, Antelope Drive and S.R. 193.
Approximately 4 million cubic yards of fill is anticipated to be hauled onto the project site, according to the UDOT email. The fill material will be used to create the base of the highway, embankments and berms. In Farmington, the material will be left for up to 18 months to allow it to settle into the existing ground. While the ground settles, UDOT says other WDC activities will continue, like bridge construction, construction to tie the road into I-15 and utility relocations.
UDOT Region One Communication Manager Zach Whitney said Farmington Bay Constructors was selected to design and build the new highway. The company is a joint venture of Ames Construction, Wadsworth Brothers Construction and Staker Parson Materials and Construction. The contract with Farmington Bay and the state requires construction of the road to be finished by fall 2024.