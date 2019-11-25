OGDEN — The Utah Department of Transportation says this week's winter weather has forced the early closure of Northern Utah's two alpine highways.
UDOT Region One spokesman Vic Saunders said State Road 65, the Big Mountain Highway, and S.R. 39, the Monte Cristo Highway, are now closed through the winter.
The Monte Cristo Highway will close between milepost 37, just east of Huntsville near Ant Flat Road, and milepost 56 near Woodruff in Rich County. The Big Mountain Highway will close between milepost 3, north of the Emigration Canyon turn-off in eastern Salt Lake County, and milepost 13, which is about two miles south of the East Canyon State Park in Morgan County.
Saunders said due to their high elevations, the routes are subject to extremely heavy snowfall at a moment’s notice. The mountain passes were not scheduled to close for another week or so, but Monday's storm brought consistent, heavy snowfall to high elevation areas of both roads.
Saunders said the highways will not reopen until the spring of 2020.
During the closures, motorists who would normally use the Monte Cristo Highway to pass the Monte Cristo summit should use either U.S. 89 through Logan Canyon, or a combination of Utah S.R. 16, Wyoming S.R. 89, Interstate 80 and Interstate 84 to access communities east and west of the highway.
Motorists who normally use The Big Mountain Highway should use I-84 and S.R. 66 from Morgan, or S.R. 65 from Interstate 84 at Henefer to access the East Canyon recreation area.
When open, the heavily traveled mountain passes are often used by outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
Saunders said the “extremely high cost” of winter maintenance and motorist safety concerns make the roads nearly impossible to keep open year round. The roads typically close from late November through May, but sometimes heavy snow forces the state to keep them closed longer. In 2011, the Monte Cristo Highway didn’t open until mid-July as extremely high snow levels remained throughout a cool spring. That year, off-highway snow depths reached 25 feet in some locations.
The state once considered keeping both roads open through the whole year, but a 2014 study found that costs associated with staff salaries, equipment, materials, fuel and roadway improvements outweighed potential benefits like travel time savings, community connections, recreational property access, safety and potential tax gains from development opportunities.