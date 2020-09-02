OGDEN — Transportation officials expect traffic to be substantial over Labor Day weekend, a reality compounded by the fact that construction restrictions on several major highways will remain in place.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason said drivers should plan ahead for increased traffic along the Wasatch Front on both Friday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 7.
According to a UDOT press release, traffic on Utah roads in 2020 is down overall, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but state traffic engineers still expect travel delays during the upcoming holiday weekend. Based on recent and historical data, UDOT recommends drivers avoid the following locations and times when holiday traffic is expected to be the heaviest:
- Northbound Interstate-15 in Salt Lake County from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday.
- Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
- Northbound I-15 in Davis County from 3-6:30 p.m. Friday.
- Westbound I-80 in Summit and Salt Lake counties from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday.
Though most UDOT projects will be suspended over the holiday to keep lanes open to traffic, Gleason said travelers should be aware of areas where highway construction restrictions will remain in place throughout the weekend.
Starting at the northernmost portion of the state, I-15 in Box Elder County is reduced to one lane in each direction near Tremonton, with all traffic shifted over to northbound lanes. Gleason said motorists should plan for heavier traffic and delays from Honeyville to Tremonton. Crews are replacing the driving surface on several bridges along I-15 and I-84 in the area.
Further south on I-15, lanes are split in both directions between Clearfield and Roy as part of the ongoing Express Lanes project. Gleason said drivers should merge into the right lanes earlier than usual if they plan to exit the freeway in Clearfield, Sunset or Roy.
East of the Express Lanes project, lanes on U.S. 89 are shifted and narrowed from Cherry Lane in Layton to 200 North in Kaysville. The speed limit on the stretch of the highway has been reduced to 55 mph. Crews are widening and reconstructing 9 miles of U.S. 89 through Davis County.
On I-80 near Saltair, lanes are shifted and narrowed between the S.R. 202 and S.R. 36 interchanges, and the speed limit there has been reduced to 65 mph.
For the I-15 Technology Corridor project in Lehi, the speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph from Main Street to S.R. 92. Crews are reconstructing the freeway, widening it to six lanes in both directions and replacing the old asphalt with new concrete pavement.