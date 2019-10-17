Ogden UHP crash 10-17-19

A woman was killed after a pickup she was driving hit a UDOT overhead sign on Oct. 17, 2019 in Weber County. 

 Photo Supplied, Utah Highway Patrol

OGDEN — A woman was killed Thursday morning after a car crash on Interstate 15 in Weber County. 

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old woman was the only occupant of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when the vehicle went off the right side of the road in the southbound lanes near mile marker 341. 

The Tacoma hit a post for an overhead UDOT sign, and the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

Officials say the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The woman killed has yet to be identified by law enforcement officials. 

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!