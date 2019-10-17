OGDEN — A woman was killed Thursday morning after a car crash on Interstate 15 in Weber County.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old woman was the only occupant of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when the vehicle went off the right side of the road in the southbound lanes near mile marker 341.
The Tacoma hit a post for an overhead UDOT sign, and the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials say the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
The woman killed has yet to be identified by law enforcement officials.