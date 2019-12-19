CLEARFIELD — A woman was killed in Clearfield after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of 700 South and a northbound off ramp from Interstate 15 and found an auto-pedestrian crash at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Clearfield Police Department.
First responders found a 20-year-old woman was reportedly hit by a pick-up truck and was in critical condition. She was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the Davis Hospital and Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet identified the deceased woman.
The man who was driving the pick-up stayed at the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement. There are crosswalks at the intersection where the crash occurred, and as of Thursday morning, police say they are working to find out whether the crash occurred when the woman was in the crosswalk.
After the crash, the eastbound lanes of 700 South were closed near the off ramp, but were reopened just before 9 a.m.
As of Thursday morning, the pick-up driver had not been cited or charged in connection with the fatal crash.
The incident is still under investigation.
In addition to Clearfield Police, other agencies at the scene included the Utah Highway Patrol, North Davis Fire District, Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.