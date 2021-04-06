FARMINGTON — The state transportation department is swiftly forging ahead with the immense West Davis Corridor project, ramping up work at several locations throughout Davis County.
Lasting through at least the end of May, Utah Department of Transportation crews will begin digging up existing roadways to inspect pipes at various locations throughout the WDC project area. According to an email from the WDC project team, the work, which was projected to start Monday, will take place during daytime hours Monday through Friday.
Initially, the bulk of the work will take place on the Interstate-15 East frontage road from Farmington to Centerville and along Antelope Drive in Syracuse. On the frontage road, flaggers will be stationed near workers and equipment to assist with the flow of traffic and to maintain safety, but full access to the road will remain open during the construction.
At Antelope, there will be shoulder closures and lane shifts with flaggers directing traffic through the area
After those two spots are complete, similar work will happen at Glovers Lane, Shirley Rae Drive, 800 West and 650 West in Farmington; at Angel Street and 200 North in Kaysville; at Weaver Street and 3200 West in Layton; and at 1000 West and Gentile Street in Syracuse.
Exact dates for work at the above locations will be determined at a later date.
Crews also will be doing the same kind of work along I-15 and Legacy Highway between Parrish Lane and Glovers Lane during nighttime hours, though no traffic impacts are expected there.
As early as April 19, crews will begin hauling fill material out to the project site, beginning in Farmington. UDOT says residents should expect heavy and continuous truck traffic along main local roads for several months.
West Davis Project Manager Rex Harris told the Standard-Examiner that impacts to the traveling public will mostly be confined to cross streets en route to various western Davis County construction sites, but he noted there eventually will be some impact on I-15 where the highway connects to it. Harris said the hauling work involving the heavy trucks will begin at the southern end of the project area in Farmington, progressively moving to the north.
The $750 million project involves a four-lane divided highway that will be built through western Davis County between the I-15 and Legacy Parkway junction at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending north to the future extension of State Route 193 in West Point.
Grade-separated interchanges will be built at the Legacy/I-15 junction and 950 North in Farmington, at 200 North in Kaysville, 2700 West in Layton, and at 2000 West and Antelope Drive in Syracuse. The new alternative to I-15 also will include over 10 miles of new trail and trail connections to create a consolidated trail system connecting Emigration Trail to the Legacy Parkway Trail.
UDOT Region One Communication Manager Zach Whitney said Farmington Bay Constructors was selected to design and build the new highway. A joint venture of Ames Construction, Wadsworth Brothers Construction and Staker Parson Materials and Construction, the conglomerate was selected from a short list of three teams, Whitney said. The contract with Farmington Bay and the state requires construction of the road be finished by fall 2024.