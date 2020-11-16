Legacy Junior High in Layton and Syracuse Junior High became the latest Davis County schools to transition to a two-week period of remote learning due to hitting the 15-case threshold for COVID-19.
The Davis School District announced the moves on Monday. Remote learning will begin for students on Wednesday and the district anticipates the schools will resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, both Legacy and Syracuse had exactly 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
So far, eight high schools and three junior highs in the district have gone to remote learning at some point this school year. In-person classes are expected to resume at Layton, Davis, Farmington, Bountiful, Viewmont and Woods Cross High on Monday, Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.
A district press release issued Monday also indicates that Northridge and Syracuse High are set to resume in-person classes this week, with Northridge students coming back on Wednesday and Syracuse returning on Thursday.
Illuminating the scope of those school's outbreaks, the district's dashboard was updated Monday with data for the week of Nov. 8-14 showing Northridge with 46 cases and Syracuse with 24.
According to the Utah's Coronavirus dashboard, the Davis School District has the most active COVID-19 cases in the whole state with 640, more than twice the amount of the next-highest school district, Jordan School District, with 318 active cases.
The Davis school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night and discuss the district's soft-closure procedure, according to the meeting agenda.
Spokespeople for the Ogden and Weber school districts said Monday that no additional schools in those districts were moving to online learning as of Monday.