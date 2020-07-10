SYRACUSE — The Utah Department of Transportation is eyeing a significant addition to the West Davis Corridor project.
According to a UDOT press release, the state wants to add a new frontage road system to the project in Syracuse. UDOT would eliminate a previously planned intersection at Antelope Drive and 2625 West and would construct two new frontage roads between Bluff Road and 2500 West one on each side Antelope Drive.
The proposed north Antelope Drive frontage road would connect to Bluff Road near 1653 South and then to 2500 West at 1624 South. The south Antelope Drive frontage road would connect to Bluff Road near 1800 South and to 2500 West at 1745 South.
After working with Syracuse City and other local stakeholders in the area, UDOT has prepared a draft State Environmental Study for the proposal and is seeking public input.
UDOT will accept public comment on the plan through Aug. 7. Comments can be submitted at the project's website, http://westdavis.udot.utah.gov, by sending an email to westdavis@utah.gov, or through traditional mail, addressed to 801 N. 500 West, 3rd Floor, Bountiful, UT.
A virtual open house is also available for streaming at the website and accessible any time through Aug. 7. The virtual open house will include information on the proposed design change, provide access to environmental study documentation and allow for comments.
A limited, in-person public hearing will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 15 at the Syracuse City Hall, 1979 W. 1900 South. To maintain social distancing guidelines, UDOT will allow 20 people inside the building every 30 minutes. Those interested in attending should call 877-298-1991.
According to the draft environmental study, the frontage road addition would impact about five acres of right-of-way, divided among 27 parcels. Of the 27 parcels, UDOT has either purchased or is in the process of purchasing 22 of them. UDOT would need to purchase another five parcels totaling three acres. The move would require the full acquisition of four residential properties.
Approved in 2017 after a nine-year environmental process, the West Davis Corridor will be a 19-mile, 4-lane divided highway through western Davis County. The first phase of construction will connect to Interstate 15 and the Legacy Parkway at Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending northwest to 1800 North in West Point. UDOT's long-range plan calls to extend the highway into West Haven and Hooper, ultimately connecting back to I-15, though that portion has not been funded.
According to UDOT's website, the project is now valued at $800 million and construction is expected to start by spring of 2021.
Zach Whitney, UDOT Region One Senior Communications Manager, said the frontage road addition will not delay the construction timeline.