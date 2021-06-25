FARMINGTON — A $30 million funding infusion to the state's expansive U.S. 89 project through northern Davis County has been approved — money transportation officials say will cover costs associated with some unexpected challenges with underground utilities.
Ivan Hartle, director of financial programming with the Utah Department of Transportation, said Friday that the U.S. 89 construction involves the relocation of over 150 miles of utilities. He said that as crews have progressed on the work there, it's become evident that additional land is needed to avoid leaving nearby property owners with "odd-shaped, unusable parcels (and) poor access."
Michael Romero, U.S. 89 project manager, said utilities along the construction corridor include communications systems, petroleum pipelines, distribution lines for gas, water and sewer, and more. He said the age of much of the utility infrastructure has posed a challenge. Some of the utilities in the area were constructed as early as the 1930s.
"Some of the municipalities can't even tell us what their systems are," Romero said. "They know how it operates and what valve to turn, but we go and we dig a hole and we find that's not the type of pipe they thought they had in there and we need to increase and expand ... It's kind of like putting together a puzzle."
The project has been underway since early 2020 and Hartle said UDOT and individual utility companies have also faced issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing resources to be stretched thin.
With the new $30 million appropriation, which was approved unanimously by the Utah Transportation Commission Friday, the U.S. 89 project is now valued at just under $525 million.
Scheduled to be completed in 2023, the road will be rebuilt and UDOT will widen the highway to six lanes from Main Street in Farmington to Interstate 84 in Uintah. As part of the project, new interchanges are being built at 200 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton. Gordon Avenue will be extended approximately three miles east, connecting to the highway, and the state will add two new bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road. A new interchange at the I-84 junction, with new on- and off-ramps, will also be built and the I-84 bridge over the Weber River will be reconstructed.
According UDOT’s environmental study on the project, the nearly 100-year-old highway is currently operating at failing conditions, and by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%. Safety is also a factor in the reconstruction, as the number of crashes on the road has increased with congestion. The state’s environmental study says heavy traffic and signalized intersections cause sudden speed changes, making dangerous conditions for vehicles entering the road from cross-streets, especially for those making left-hand turns.