OGDEN — Despite an ongoing pandemic prompting many people to stay close to home, the Utah Department of Transportation says traffic will be thick over the Fourth of July weekend.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said drivers should plan for heavy traffic up and down the Wasatch Front, beginning Thursday afternoon.
Due to COVID-19, traffic numbers are still slightly below average across the state, Gleason said, but the holiday weekend will likely bring a significant influx. According to UDOT's engineering department, data from previous Independence Day holiday weekends indicates travelers are best to avoid Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon into the evening. According to a UDOT press release, the northbound freeway will likely see heavy traffic in Salt Lake County from about 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The southbound Salt Lake County stretch of the freeway is expected to be busy from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Northbound I-15 through Davis County will be clogged from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the UDOT release says. Southbound I-15 through Utah County is expected to see congestion from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The transportation department has had a busy first half of the year, with several large scale projects in motion across the state. To help reduce delays, Gleason said construction on most UDOT projects will be suspended from Thursday through Sunday. But some existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place, where UDOT deems they are needed to protect work zones and ensure safety for drivers.
While crews continue a project to replace several I-15 and I-84 bridges in Box Elder County, I-15 will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction near Tremonton, with all traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. Gleason said the heavy traffic is expected in the area all weekend and drivers should use extra caution through the work zone.
In Weber and Davis counties, lanes are split in both directions between Clearfield and Roy, with the far left lane shifted onto the opposite side of the freeway. The split is part of UDOT's ongoing Express Lanes project and will remain in place over the holiday.