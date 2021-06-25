FARMINGTON — The state transportation department will build a new, $20 million pedestrian crossing facility at one of the busiest traffic junctions in Northern Utah.
Ivan Hartle, Utah Department of Transportation director of financial programming, says pedestrian access along the Park Lane bridges in Farmington has become a growing safety concern for the state.
The section of Park Lane crosses over the top of Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Interstate 15 and U.S. 89. Hartle said the area has seen dramatic economic growth over the past 20 years, increasing traffic of all types. The busy section of west Farmington also includes the Station Park retail complex and a future 250-acre business park. According to UDOT traffic statistics, an average of 37,000 cars passed through the Park Lane and U.S. 89 intersection every day during 2017.
Farmington has about 24,000 residents and it’s not even in the top five most-populated Davis County cities. But the city functions essentially as the epicenter of traffic in Northern Utah, with mainline I-15, the Legacy Parkway, U.S. 89 and soon the West Davis Corridor all converging there.
During a Friday Utah Transportation Commission meeting, Hartle said community and regional trails exist on both sides of the road junction, the FrontRunner Station is on the west side of I-15 and Lagoon on the east side of U.S. 89. Hartle said the existence of the highly visited locations, along with residents and commercial property on both sides of I-15, it's imperative that pedestrians have a safe way to cross the transportation corridor.
So UDOT will build a shared-use path along the Park Lane interchanges, as well as a box culvert underneath, which Hartle said will increase safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike.
The project was originally intended to be part of the state's developing West Davis Corridor, but the state is now planning to include it in the I-15 Shepard Lane project. That project, now valued at $109 million, involves the construction of an I-15 interchange at Shepard Lane in Farmington, which will eventually connect to the $750 million WDC, a new 19-mile, four-lane divided highway that will run through western Davis County.