OGDEN — The Utah Transit Authority is set to change its service later this month, moving away from a COVID-19 induced scale-back that was instituted in April.
And about a month after those changes go into effect, UTA riders will also see a modification to the fares they pay to ride.
UTA Executive Director Carolyn Gonot said the agency has proposed several changes to its fare policy and structure and will accept public feedback on the new structure until Aug. 22. The agency is also set to hold a virtual public hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. For details on how to watch or join the online public meeting, go to rideuta.com/About-UTA/Public-Hearings/Fare-Changes.
Comments on the plan can also be submitted by emailing hearingofficer@rideuta.com, calling 801-743-3882, or through regular mail addressed to Utah Transit Authority, C/O Megan Waters, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Comments will also be accepted at UTA's website.
Most notably, UTA plans to increase the cost of its Ski Bus service, from $4.50 to $5 and will increase the cost of a regular, monthly bus and TRAX pass from $83.75 to $85. Fares will decrease on Express buses, from $5.50 to $5, and the monthly cost to ride FrontRunner trains will fall from $198 to $170. A full list of changes can be found at the fare website.
Gonot said the new fare structure is meant to simplify and streamline the public fare structure. UTA hopes to implement the fare changes on Oct. 1.
The fare change comes on the heels of the UTA board's recent approval to restore the majority of service that was first suspended during the initial weeks of the pandemic.
Laura Hansen, UTA director of planning, said the agency is scheduled to bring back 91% of the transit service that was cut or limited due to low ridership numbers spurred by the pandemic.
On April 5, in part as a response to what were already significant declines in ridership, UTA began scaling back service systemwide. According to data supplied by UTA, from early March through July 10, daily ridership on fixed bus routes has gone down 64% compared to average weekday boarding numbers seen before the pandemic. FrontRunner ridership is down 79%.
But with universities planning to reopen in the fall and other activities gradually reopening, Hanson said UTA staff developed the new service plan, which will go into effect on Aug. 23.
According to UTA Board of Trustees documents, the restoration plans are estimated to cost approximately $129 million over the course of the next year. Gonot said the agency will continue to track data, noting which routes are seeing high ridership, and place an emphasis on the sustainability of individual routes.