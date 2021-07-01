OGDEN — More than a year-and-a-half ago, the Utah Legislature approved a measure that allowed for free fares on public transit during bad air days, under certain conditions.
Since the January 2020 approval of House Bill 353, there hasn't been a single free fare day offered. Officials from the Utah Transit Authority say that's about to change.
Last week, the UTA Board of Trustees approved a new contract with the Utah Division of Air Quality, rescinding a previous agreement, and thereby creating more opportunity for the free fare days to actually be implemented.
Kensey Kunkle, UTA's business development manager, said that under the new contract, the free fare program will cover an eight month period, from July 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022, and allow for free fare days to be triggered on any day during that time frame. Kunkle said the previous contract only allowed free fare days to take place on weekdays in January and February.
Also part of the contract, the amount billable per day will be increased from $25,000 to $82,000 with a maximum allowable total reimbursement of $492,000 from the DAQ to UTA. According to UTA board documents, the funding the agency receives from DAQ will only be used to cover lost fare revenue. Any administrative or operating costs in the program will be absorbed by UTA. Transit services included in the program are FrontRunner, TRAX, local buses, Express buses, streetcar systems, ski buses and paratransit service.
"(The new contract) really makes it more feasible ... to execute free fare days," Kunkle said
Free-fare rides will be communicated to the public through promotional announcements and social media postings. UTA plans to implement a rider survey on free-fare days to find out how riders arrived at their first destination and will work with the DAQ to assess the air quality impacts of the program.
UTA officials say the previous contract, which only ran during the first two months of the year, excluded weekends and capped program spending at $25,000 per free fare day, was too restrictive — as evidenced by the fact that no free fares have been implemented yet.
"We've had none yet under this (old) contract," said UTA Fares Director Monica Morton. "So we do look forward to having some come up."
UTA Board of Trustees Chair Carlton Christensen said part of the reason no free fare days have been triggered under the program yet was a temporary improvement to Utah air quality during the past winter, as scores of people stayed home and drove less during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christensen said the new contract is more effective and will allow the agency to give free fares outside of Utah's typical inversion laden winters.
"There have been some days, especially in the summer time ... this would allow them to pull the trigger on a few of those days," Christensen said.