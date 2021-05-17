LAYTON — It's been a year since the Utah Farm Bureau Federation established a program designed to help sustain local farmers while feeding families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And to celebrate, the organization says it's delivering a smorgasbord of locally grown, free food at several locations across the state this week.
Last May, the federation launched a new initiative called "Farmers Feeding Utah," which aims to raise funds to aid farmers impacted by the pandemic, then supply their locally grown food to families and organizations that need it. The campaign also involves Utah State University’s Hunger Solutions Institute, other hunger relief organizations and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.
The effort includes a crowdfunding component, through which people can donate money on the campaign’s website, farmersfeedingutah.org. Visitors to the site are prompted to make donations of $5, $25, $50 or $100, but they can also donate any amount of their choosing. The farm bureau says 100% of donations go to purchasing, processing and distributing locally sourced food to families in need.
Farm Bureau spokesman Matt Hargreaves said on Wednesday, May 19, the federation and the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation will be doing a "Miracle Project Blitz," delivering food to seven cities across the state to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the program. One of the delivery locations will be at Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Hargreaves said the food giveaway there will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until the food supplies last. The organization is also doing the free food deliveries in Tooele, Utah, Summit, Sevier, Duchesne and Garfield counties.
Hargreaves said Wednesday's donations are made possible in part due to contributions of ranchers in Duchesne County, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Utah Petroleum Association, and others. Recipients will receive a donation of food that includes beef, potatoes, apples, milk, cheese, eggs, and more. Hargreaves said the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has fed more than 23,000 families across the state, providing more than 1.5 million pounds of food with a retail value of more than $3.2 million since the program began.
In addition to exacerbating food insecurity issues for many, the COVID-19 pandemic also created hardships for Utah farms. Many important supply chain elements were thrown off, especially during the initial months of the pandemic, and some farmers were unable to sell some of their products, according to the farm bureau. As part of the feeding initiative, the bureau has worked with Utah farmers and ranchers to determine surplus food capacity, and then with local food processors to reduce bottlenecks in production. The agency also works with food distribution partners to identify food needs.
"A lot has happened in the last year since we started this campaign," said Ron Gibson, president of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. "There have been tremendous hardships for some families, but there has been some good too. Utah Farm Bureau has been in a fortunate place to be able to reach out and help our farmers, and hungry families in this state."
For more information go to farmersfeedingutah.org.