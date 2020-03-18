The Utah System of Higher Education announced Wednesday afternoon that all eight of Utah's public universities and colleges will postpone or cancel their 2020 commencement ceremonies.
The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic becomes more disruptive to daily life in Utah, the United States and the rest of the world, causing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issues guidelines on the amount of people in gatherings.
Currently, the CDC is recommending no one gather in groups of 50 or more. The White House recommended no gatherings of 10 or more people.
Weber State's commencement was initially scheduled for April 24 at the Dee Events Center.
In a press release, WSU indicated that it's looking for a date to gather and celebrate the class of 2020 once the current public health crisis passes.
WSU diplomas will arrive in the mail once final grades and degrees are processed.
Commencement ceremonies at the University of Utah, Utah State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley University, Salt Lake Community College, Snow College and Dixie State were also postponed or canceled.
Utah Valley, University of Utah, Southern Utah and SLCC's announcements noted that each of those ceremonies were postponed, leaving open the potential for rescheduling them.
UVU commencement activities were scheduled for April 30 and May 1. In a statement on its website, the university indicated that a new date for commencement will be announced shortly. UVU plans to provide additional details when its future plans are confirmed.
SUU was scheduled to have former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as its commencement speaker this spring. The university is now exploring "alternative" commencement plans, according to a message posted by President Scott Wyatt on the school's website.
The University of Utah and SLCC are also looking at other options pertaining to rescheduling commencement. Snow College indicated it will postpone or cancel its commencement and a decision either way will be made April 1, according to the school's website.
Utah State outright canceled its commencement ceremonies at its main Logan campus and its satellite campuses across the state, according to a statement posted on the school's website.
Brigham Young University, which is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced last week that its 2020 commencement would be canceled.