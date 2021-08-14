Weber Human Services is looking for people who can help Northern Utah nonprofits. For more information on volunteer opportunities or to post an opportunity for your organization, call 801-625-3777 or 801-778-6897.
If you are interested in volunteering, and do not see what interests you, please call us as we have many more opportunities available and will help you find what interests you and best uses your skills. If your organization is in need of volunteers, please give us a call.
The Hill Aerospace gift shop is looking for a volunteer to work on Saturdays for 3 ½ hours. They will be working the cash register and stocking merchandise.
The Foster Grandparent Program and RSVP Grandparent Programs in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder Counties are looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer as reading tutors to elementary school children who have fallen behind their class. Volunteers are placed at a school close to home and can serve between 2-20 hours per week. Monthly stipend and mileage reimbursements are available to those who qualify.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) give a child a voice and change their story. Must be over 21 and able to pass a background check. For more information of how to volunteer visit utahcasa.org.
Senior Companion Program is looking for individuals 55 and older who are living on moderate to low income to serve as companions and friends to homebound individuals in the community. Mileage, training and a small monthly stipend are available.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer in local non-profit organizations such as; food banks, shelters, housing complexes, senior centers, wildlife centers, historical museums, schools and more. Mileage reimbursement allowed.
Are you feeling lonely and 55 years or older? Would you like someone to call you weekly to visit with you? If you would be interested in having someone call you, contact us.
Furever Friends Animal Oasis is a large cat rescue that is in need of volunteers to spend time with their cats by talking to the cats, petting and brushing them, and using interactive toys to enrich their lives. The hours are flexible, ranging from 30 minutes a week to several hours weekly. Volunteers also needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12-2 to clean litter boxes and feed our cats. Complete application at fureveroasis.com or text 801-791-1871.
United Way of Northern Utah is looking for volunteers who love children, to help with AEIOU tutors and mentors to work with students in schools one-on-one, Fluency in Spanish is a bonus but not a necessity. 1 hour per week for 30 weeks during the school year commitment needed. Visit https://uwnu.org/get-involved, call Nicole Hopkinson at 801-399-5584, or email nhopkinson@uwnu.org to learn more.
Habitat for Humanity Restore is looking for volunteers to assist with cleaning, sorting and pricing. The hours to be filled are, Tuesday through Saturday 10-6.
The Weber County Sport Shooting Complex is looking for volunteers for the following positions: Range Safety Office and Range Reception/ Cashier. Volunteers need not be certified but must have a basic knowledge of firearms, firearm safety and must take a 4-hour class. Individuals must pass a background check and volunteer a minimum of 8 hours per month. Training to be provided.
Weber County Archery Park is looking for volunteers to help with checking in, signing up for memberships, issuing rental equipment, and assisting where needed. Call for days and hours information. No experience necessary.
United Way of Northern Utah is looking for volunteers for the Welcome Baby program as a home visitor volunteer, who makes monthly visits to teach parents about their baby’s developmental milestones. Fluency in Spanish is a bonus but not a necessity. We ask for a commitment of 2 hours per week for 6 months. Visit https://uwnu.org/get-involved, call Nicole Hopkinson at 801-399-5584, or email nhopkinson@uwnu.org to learn more.
Roads to Independence is looking for volunteer receptionist/ clerical help. Need to fill 20-30 hours per week. Duties include answering phones, filing and assisting the office manager.
United Way of Northern Utah is looking for volunteers to help with Learn With Playgroup program. Volunteers to assist or lead parent and child activities in their local neighborhoods. Fluency in Spanish is a bonus but not a necessity. 2 hours per week for 6 months commitment needed. Visit https://uwnu.org/get-involved, call Nicole Hopkinson at 801-399-5584, or email nhopkinson@uwnu.org to learn more.
The Circles program through OWCAP is looking for community members to volunteer as allies and help community members break the circle of poverty. Allies are community members who want to be in a supportive, befriending relationship with an individual or family enrolled in the Circles program. Volunteers will need to attend a weekly evening meeting and be paired with participants to provide support. Volunteers are using Zoom at this time.
Big Brothers Big Sisters are looking for volunteers. For more details, visit their site at bbbsu.org, Click on Be a Big, then on drop down click on Get Started. You will need to read and complete each step.
The Dinosaur Park is in need of docents to talk about rocks, volunteers to help in the Laboratory and to help with the upcoming event.
Catholic Community Services Volunteering opportunities are for Morning Check In: We need help checking clients for our food pantry. This includes verifying their documents and entering them into the computer database. We are looking for help Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:00am-12:00pm. Morning Front Desk Help: Front desk responsibilities include answering phones, using computers, and checking in clients. We are looking for help Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:00am-12:00pm. New Facility Grand Opening Monday, July 12th!
Ogden Nature Center Adopt-a-Spot Volunteers Needed. No experience needed, just a willingness to get dirty and spend time outside! Come every couple of weeks on your own time to weed and maintain the gardens around our visitor center and education building. volunteer@ogdennaturecenter.org or www.ogdennaturecenter.org/volunteer
The Museum’s at Union Station is seeking Volunteers over the age of 16 to serve on Saturday’s from 12PM – 4PM in the John M. Browning Firearms Museum, the Utah State Railroad Museum, and the Browning – Kimball Classic Car Museum.
YCC is looking for volunteers to do yard work around their facility. Hours may vary. Contact Sandy at 801-689-1730.
Arthritis Exercise Instructor needed at Plain City Senior Center. Instructor must be 55 years or older, willing to teach 1 hour class 2-3 times a week. Education in exercise, fitness or health needed. Call 801-625-3869
A Center for Grieving Children is in need of volunteers. We are a non-profit organization that works with children, teens and their families that are experiencing loss because of death, divorce or separation. We train all new volunteers. Volunteers needed to work in the office, make lessons for children, and cleaning. Please contact us for more information at 801-476-1127 or www.familysummit.org
Davis County area is in need of Meals on Wheels volunteers- Drivers and Runners. Monday – Friday, hours may vary based on route, around 10:00, routes are about 2 hours, 10:00 — 12:00. Contact Jennifer Chaffe Phone: 801-525-5052 email jchaffee@co.davis.ut.us