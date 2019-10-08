It's about to get real chilly outside, Northern Utah.
A hard freeze warning will go into effect for much of Northern Utah, including Box Elder, Davis and Weber counties, at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 10 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will drop as low as 28 degrees Thursday and Friday mornings, according to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City.
"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the NWS said in the freeze warning.
During a hard freeze warning, the NWS recommends:
- Draining sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing
- Disconnect hoses from frost-free hose bibs
- Winterize or protect RVs and swamp coolers
- Moving plants indoors or covering them
On Thursday and Friday, the weather service said much of Utah could see record low temperatures for this time of year. Ogden's high on Thursday is forecast at 39 degrees.
Snow may also be possible in the mountains and valleys overnight Wednesday. Ogden could see up to 1 inch of light snow on grassy surfaces, the NWS said.