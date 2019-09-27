With color appearing in the trees and cold, wet weather on the horizon, there's no denying it — fall is officially here, Northern Utah.
Utah's fall colors should turn up right on time this year, according to AccuWeather's fall foliage report. Peak autumn colors should hit the area in early to mid-October, though the state's aspen population may be less vibrant than usual.
“It was a pretty dry monsoon season, especially across the region where they grow in Colorado and Utah. This could mean colors are duller than usual this season,” AccuWeather meteorologist Max Vido said in a news release.
For those interested in viewing some of those pretty yellows, reds and oranges, Visit Ogden recommends heading up to various spots along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, Causey Reservoir, North Fork Park or up near Snowbasin and Powder Mountain ski resorts.
But you may have to put your leaf-peeping plans on hold for a few days as a cold front moves through Northern Utah this weekend.
"An early season Pacific storm system will cross the region during this weekend resulting in the potential for widespread moderate rainfall totals in northern Utah," the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City said in its seven-day weather outlook.
Ogden is expected to see a high of 63 degrees Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the NWS forecast.
Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected in the northern valleys by Sunday afternoon.
Snow is expected to accumulate in the mountains Saturday night into Sunday, especially above 7,000 feet, the weather service said. Two to five inches is expected above 8,000 feet.
Snow levels could briefly drop to as low as 5,000 feet by Sunday morning, but accumulation is not expected, the NWS said.
Expect cold overnight temperatures Sunday night through mid-week, which could result in a hard freeze conditions in Northern Utah. Bring sensitive plants and outdoors pets inside or provide them protection from freezing temperatures, the NWS advised.