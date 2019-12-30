If you're going out to celebrate New Year's Eve on Tuesday, make sure you bring your boots and shovels with you.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City.
Heavy snow is possible, with total accumulations of 4-8 inches in the valleys expected, and with 10-20 inches of snow to fall in the mountains. Locally, higher amounts are likely in the benches. The heaviest period of snowfall will occur on New Year's Day, the NWS said.
The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a road weather alert from midnight Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, advising travelers to expected heavy road and mountain snow along the Interstate 15 and 84 corridor.
"Travel could be very difficult. Plan on snow covered and slick roads," the NWS said.