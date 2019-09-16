SALT LAKE CITY — Fire danger will be high throughout much of Utah through today and into early Tuesday morning.
A red flag warning has been issued until 4 a.m. Tuesday for much of Northern Utah, including Box Elder, Davis and Weber counties, as well as much of the southern half of the state, according to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City.
Red flag warnings are issued when critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. Wind and low humidity are expected throughout the day. Southerly wind gusts will reach highs of 40-50 mph before decreasing in speeds after a switch in direction later Monday night.
"Some locations in the West Desert may continue to gust over 50 mph tonight," the NWS said.
Relative humidity will remain as low as 9-15% Monday afternoon.
"Hot, dry and windy conditions will combine to support rapid spread of fires," the NWS advised.
A wind advisory has also been issued for Northern Utah during this time. The NWS said that strong crosswinds may "affect travel one east west routes. Driving may become difficult and dangerous for those driving high profile vehicles and towing trailers."