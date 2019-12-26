A dusting of snow continued Thursday morning from Wednesday, when Northern Utah experienced a light, white Christmas.
Utah Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes during Thursday morning commute hours on northbound Interstate 15 between Riverdale and Ogden, with one incident involving an overturned vehicle on the right shoulder with occupants carried out by first responders. Most crashes were cleared by 11 a.m. Interstate 84 in Box Elder County near Snowville also saw multiple crashes Thursday morning.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, under 70 mph, when roads are wet and there is inclement weather.
Snowbasin Resort reported receiving 7 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, with temperatures in the 20s, according to its conditions report.
The weather forecast in the Ogden area only calls for clouds Thursday, continuing into Friday.