Air quality in Northern Utah will take a dive this week at inversion conditions settle in along the Wasatch Front.
A mandatory no-burn alert has been issued through at least Thursday in Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday.
Air quality in Davis County was labeled as unhealthy for sensitive groups on Tuesday and will continue to be so until at least Wednesday, according to the UDEQ's forecasts.
Weber and Box Elder counties will also experience air quality in the unhealthy range on Wednesday.
Ogden, Brigham City and Logan are all expected to have the some of the worst air quality in the nation Wednesday, according to AirNow's air quality index forecast.
Air quality in all three counties should return to moderate levels on Thursday, according to the forecast.
During mandatory no-burn alerts, people are asked to not use solid fuel burning devices such as wood and coal burning stoves and fireplaces; reduce or stop open-burning; and reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips. Industries are urged to optimize operating conditions to minimize air pollution emissions.
People who will be effected by low air quality should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, and watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath, the UDEQ advises. Outdoor activities may continue, but take more breaks and do less intense exercises.
For those with heart disease, symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem and your health care provider should be contacted.
For more information and to view current conditions, visit air.utah.gov.