A snowy commute and cold temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties, as well as the Wasatch Mountain range, from midnight to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Between 1-4 inches is expected to fall in the valleys, with locally high amounts on the benches and the Wasatch Back. The heaviest amount of snowfall will occur Tuesday morning, the NWS said.
Residents of Weber and Davis County may also see wind gusts of up to 40 mph Tuesday.
Weather Alert: Mountain/canyon road snow with slush possible along some valley routes for Tuesday morning commute. Gusty canyon winds Tuesday evening. @UtahTrucking #utwx #UTSNOW pic.twitter.com/0ORcGyfnol— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 28, 2019
The mountains could see anywhere between 8 to 16 inches of snow.
Mountain and canyon roads will see some snow, with slush possible along valley roads during the commute.
In a video posted to social media, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Street reminded drivers to quick their tire treads and other equipment before heading out on the road. When on the roads during winter driving conditions, drivers should also increase their following distance, plan to drive ahead, and — of course — slow down.
"You got to slow down. The posted speed limit is a maximum speed and it definitely doesn't apply during the winter months when there's wet and icy road conditions present," Street said in the video.
A record cold is also coming this week, with Wednesday's morning low predicted at 10 degrees. Wednesday's high is expected to be 31 degrees, with wind chill values as low as zero, according to the NWS.
Ski season prep
The upcoming snow storm isn't the only thing area powderhounds can be excited about.
Snowbasin Resort announced Sunday that snowmaking has begun for the season. Recent cold temperatures have allowed the staff to fire up the snow guns over night and into early morning.
The resort plans to open for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 27.